STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 13.5 lakh migrant workers reach Uttar Pradesh till date: Officials

UPSRTC has deployed 11,964 buses including its own and those on contract to take migrants home from railway stations and from one district to others.

Published: 15th May 2020 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

Migrants walk to board buses to reach their native places after arriving from Surat in Gujarat by a special train during COVID-19 lockdown in Mirzapur.

Migrants walk to board buses to reach their native places after arriving from Surat in Gujarat by a special train during COVID-19 lockdown in Mirzapur. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Over 13.5 lakh migrant workers have reached Uttar Pradesh from other states by trains, buses and by their own vehicles till Friday, said officials.

"Between March 1 and April 30, 6.5 lakh labourers came from Delhi. Till now 380 trains have brought over 4.70 lakh of them besides over 70,000 have come by buses from other states," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told reporters here.

"About 1.5 lakh have come by their own vehicles. A total of over 13.5 lakh migrants have come so far in the state," he added.

He said about one lakh migrants are expected to reach the state on Friday on 70 trains and this will continue as the government was doing whatever possible to bring back its people stranded in elsewhere in the country.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

"Four trains from Delhi will reach Varanasi and Gorakhpur on Friday. Trains will also run from Noida and Ghaziabad to Bihar and Purvanchal," he said, adding maximum number of 201 trains have come Gujarat till now.

He said UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has deployed 11,964 buses including its own and those on contract to take migrants home from railway stations and from one district to others.

Directives have also been given to provide mask, gloves and sanitisers in buses, he said, adding the database of all those coming will be utilised for providing them work and other benefits.

He said the CM has also directed police to increase patrolling.

Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad, meanwhile, said that health workers have surveyed 2.62 lakh migrant workers of which 305 had cough, cold, fever and other symptoms of coronavirus infection.

"Samples of such cases have been sent for testing and the report is awaited," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh migrant workers lockdown coronavirus
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp