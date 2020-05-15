Patna diary

Rajesh K Thakur By

Express News Service

Thai, Lao nationals evacuated

Altogether 124 Thai and 5 Lao nationals were given a warm and emotional send-off at Bihar’s Gaya International airport on Wednesday. The foreigners were stuck in the lockdown at different Buddhists pilgrims sites in Rajgir, Vaishali, and Bodh Gaya in Bihar. They were evacuated by a special flight to Bangkok. Gaya airport director Dileep Kumar said the DGCA granted permission following the request of the Thailand government. Kumar said the passengers were medically examined before being allowed to board the plane.

Rasgulla makers sell vegetables

Amid the corona crisis, hundreds of shopkeepers of Bihar’s famous “Rasgulla” at Barahia in Lakhisarai district have turned vegetable sellers as their sweet shops are closed since March 22. The Rasgulla markets with more than 100 shops at Barahia used to sell over 25-30 quintals daily in common days while it used to cross 200 quintals during the wedding season. “We have been supplying Rasgulla to different districts of Bihar on advance booking but now we are doomed to sell vegetables,” rued Manoj Kumar, who has been selling the Bengali delicacy for last couple of decades. Famous for its taste, the sweet’s price ranges from Rs 250 to Rs 300 per kg and finds a large takers in better days.

COVID testing gets Truenat boost

In a bid to speed up the testing for Covid, as many as 15 Truenat machines have been installed on war footing in 13 districts of Bihar after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s directive. Principal Secretary Health Sanjay Kumar said that testing by a Truenat machine started in Nalanda on May 14 while the gadget will be gradually deployed in other 12 districts from May 22. “In addition to these 15, 25 more new machines will also be installed across the state to decentralise and speed up Covid testing by the state health department,” he said.

Iftaar, Sehri at quarantine centres

Thousands of Muslim migrant labourers are being provided fruits and special dishes during their quarantine at different centres for Iftaar and Sehri. All district administrations are making arrangements so that the migrant workers can do their Iftaar and Sehri while maintaining social distancing. In Ramzan, the fast begins before the sunrise with a small meal called Sehri and is broken with an evening feast called Iftar. A person aware of the arrangement said that foods and fruits were being provided in ample quantity for Iftaar and Sehri daily.

