STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Patna diary

Altogether 124 Thai and 5 Lao nationals were given a warm and emotional send-off at Bihar’s Gaya International airport on Wednesday.

Published: 15th May 2020 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh K Thakur
Express News Service

Thai, Lao nationals evacuated
Altogether 124 Thai and 5 Lao nationals were given a warm and emotional send-off at Bihar’s Gaya International airport on Wednesday. The foreigners were stuck in the lockdown at different Buddhists pilgrims sites in Rajgir, Vaishali, and Bodh Gaya in Bihar. They were evacuated by a special flight to Bangkok. Gaya airport director Dileep Kumar said the DGCA granted permission following the request of the Thailand government.  Kumar said the passengers were medically examined before being allowed to board the plane.

Rasgulla makers sell vegetables  
Amid the corona crisis, hundreds of shopkeepers of Bihar’s famous “Rasgulla” at Barahia in Lakhisarai district have turned vegetable sellers as their sweet shops are closed since March 22. The Rasgulla markets with more than 100 shops at Barahia used to sell over 25-30 quintals daily in common days while it used to cross 200 quintals during the wedding season. “We have been supplying Rasgulla  to different districts of Bihar on advance booking but now we are doomed to sell vegetables,” rued Manoj Kumar, who has been selling the Bengali delicacy for last couple of decades. Famous for its taste, the sweet’s price ranges from Rs 250 to Rs 300 per kg and finds a large takers in better days.

COVID testing gets Truenat boost
In a bid to speed up the testing for Covid, as many as 15 Truenat machines have been installed on war footing in 13 districts of Bihar after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s directive. Principal Secretary Health Sanjay Kumar said that testing by a Truenat machine started in Nalanda on May 14 while the gadget will be gradually deployed in other 12 districts from May 22. “In addition to these 15, 25 more new machines will also be installed across the state to decentralise and speed up Covid testing by the state health department,” he said.

Iftaar, Sehri at quarantine centres
Thousands of Muslim migrant labourers are being provided fruits and special dishes during their quarantine at different centres for Iftaar and Sehri. All district administrations are making arrangements so that the migrant workers can do their Iftaar and Sehri while maintaining social distancing.  In Ramzan, the fast begins before the sunrise with a small meal called Sehri and is broken with an evening feast called Iftar. A person aware of the arrangement said that foods and fruits were being provided in ample quantity for Iftaar and Sehri daily.   

Rajesh K Thakur
Our correspondent in Bihar
rkthajipur@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp