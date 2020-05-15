STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Recent LAC standoff due to difference in perception about India-China border: MEA

The India-China border has largely been peaceful, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in a press briefing.

Published: 15th May 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

India china flag

image used for representation.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The recent stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control was a result of difference in perception between the two sides regarding the LAC, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.The India-China border has largely been peaceful, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in a press briefing.

“Occasionally, however on account of difference in perception of the alignment of the LAC, situations have arisen on the ground that could have been avoided if we had a common perception of the LAC. The two sides have established mechanisms to resolve such situations as and when they arise,” Srivastava said.

Both countries attached utmost importance to peace and tranquillity to all areas of the border, the MEA spokesperson asserted. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in their informal Summits in Wuhan (2018) and in Chennai (2019) had reaffirmed that both sides will continue to make efforts to ensure peace and tranquillity in the border areas,” Srivastava said.

‘Face-offs have no connect to local or global activities’

The face-offs between Indian and Chinese troops are neither co-related nor do they have any connection with other global or local activities, Army chief General MM Naravane said. “There were two incidents where aggressive behaviour by both sides resulted in minor injuries to troops post which both sides disengaged after dialogue and interaction at local level,” he said. “Such incidents are managed by established mechanisms where-in local formations resolve issues mutually.”

