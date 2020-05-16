1,640 foreign Tablighi members were in India, only 64 infected: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There were as many as 1,640 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members from 47 countries in India at the time of Nizamuddin Markaz gathering, of whom only 64 tested positive for the Covid-19 and two more died of the virus, Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind said on Friday.

Jamiat president Maulana Arshad Madani said the “highlighting” of Tablighi Jamaat cases while talking about the total number of cases in the country had created an atmosphere of hatred against Muslims. Stating that the data shows mirror to the “sectarian” sections of the media, Madani all 64 have been cured of the infection.

Maulana Madani said that now when there are more than 78,000 cases of coronavirus, the Tablighi Jamaat figures are not being highlighted.

Citing data compiled by his organisation through various embassies and the Nizamuddin Markaz, Madani said there were 1,640 members of foreign Tablighi Jamaat from 47 countries in India at the time of the Markaz incident.