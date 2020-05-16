STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

20 deaths, 340 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat in 24 hours; Ahmedabad worst affected

On the other hand, 282 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state, taking the total number of recovered patients to 4,035.

Published: 16th May 2020 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 01:07 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants wait for a means of transport to reach a railway station and board a special train to their native place in Uttar Pradesh during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Ahmedabad Thursday May 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The total number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat reached 9,932 on Friday with 340 new cases being reported since previous night, 261 of them in Ahmedabad district, a senior official said.

During the same period, 20 persons succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll due to coronavirus in the state to 606, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.

On the other hand, 282 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state, taking the total number of recovered patients to 4,035, she said.

According to Ravi, the recovery rate has reached 40.62 per cent from 38.43 per cent as of Thursday.

Among those who walked out of hospitals after recovery was a 90-year-old COVID-19 patient woman in Vadodara who defeated virus, disproving the notion that it is hard for aged persons to recover from infection, Ravi said.

Of the 340 new cases recorded in Gujarat in 24 hours, 261 were from Ahmedabad district alone.

Other districts where a significant number of cases were found since Thursday night were Surat (32), Vadodara (15), Rajkot (12) and Gandhinagar (11).

14 patients died in Ahmedabad, three in Surat and one each in Panchmahal, Anand and Mehsana districts.

Out of 9,932 cases recorded in Gujarat so far, as many as 7,171 were reported in Ahmedabad district, followed by 1,015 in Surat and 625 in Vadodara.

A majority of deaths were also reported in these three districts.

While 479 coronavirus patients have died so far in Ahmedabad, 47 have died in Surat and 32 in Vadodara.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are, thus, as follows: Positive cases 9,932, new cases 340, deaths 606, discharged 4,035, active cases 5,291 and people tested so far 1,27,859.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Gujarat Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp