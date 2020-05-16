STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
23 new coronavirus cases reported in Maharashtra's Aurangabad

Published: 16th May 2020 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

Representational image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

AURANGABAD: At least 23 fresh coronavirus positive cases were reported in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra on Saturday morning, taking the total number of cases in the district to 865, official said.

Out of the 865 cases, 222 have been cured after treatment while 23 others have lost their lives.

According to sources in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), COVID-19 is spreading to new locations in the district.

Of the 23 new cases reported today, four cases were from Sadat Nagar, three each from Sanjay Nagar, Ramnagar and MGM medical college, and one each from Hanumanchowk, MIDC, Jalan Nagar, Kiradpura, Bajaj Nagar, Jinsi, Old monda, Jahagirdar Colony, Roshangate and Adarsh Colony.

In the wake of the rising numbers of cases in the district, police and other authorities had on Friday declared a three-day 'complete lockdown' in the district to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 1,576 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 29,100. So far, 1,068 people have lost their lives due to the virus in the state. 

