STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

44 fresh COVID-19 cases in CAPFs; 20 discharged from Referral hospital

Forty-four fresh cases were reported on Friday apart from some recoveries.

Published: 16th May 2020 12:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 12:18 AM   |  A+A-

BSF personnel

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stands guard outside LNJP Hospital during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 in the old quarters of New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Coronavirus cases in central paramilitary forces continued to climb as 44 fresh infections were reported on Friday even as 20 ITBP and BSF personnel were discharged upon recovery from their speciality hospital in Greater Noida, officials said.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases, as per data accessed by PTI, in the five forces of CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and SSB stand at 848.

Forty-four fresh cases were reported on Friday apart from some recoveries, they said.

Seventeen personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and three of the Border Security Force were discharged on recovery after an event was held at the solitary Referral hospital of these forces in Greater Noida near here.

The chief of the two forces, S S Deswal, addressed these personnel and asked them to not forget the lessons taught by COVID-19 pandemic, like having a healthy lifestyle, eating nutritious food and ensuring physical fitness to combat diseases.

The director-general of the two forces asked the recovered personnel to ensure four things in the future -- physical distancing, sanitisation of the surroundings, personal hygiene and exercising.

"You picked the virus during duty in containment zones and other places. There is a danger of contracting the virus but as you all know there is nothing to panic or fear about."

"It is your determination and the resolve of our doctors and paramedics that you recovered in no time," Deswal told the troops.

He asked them if they were well and ready to join their duty again, which was replied to with a loud yes from the troops.

The DG told the men that obesity was a major reason for bad health and hence asked them to ensure that they eat nutritious food and undertake regular exercise, and that they should also make their families aware about these attributes.

The DG said the doctors of these forces, known as the Central Armed Police Forces or paramilitary forces, were fighting an "invisible enemy" and they have done a commendable job.

"The pandemic has taught us to respect the nature and our health and also to change our lifestyle. I assure all our CAPF troops that we have the required capability to treat everyone of us and their families," Deswal, a 1984 batch IPS officer, said.

About 180 personnel and their family members are at present admitted in this CAPF hospital.

Meanwhile, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) saw 14 fresh cases of coronavirus infection in its ranks, with maximum 8 being reported from its unit that guards the Mumbai international airport and one from the Garden Reach Ship Builders and Engineers Limited (GRSEL) in Kolkata.

The GRSEL is a warship building defence PSU and has a total of 39 CISF personnel infected, apart from an official who succumbed to the disease early this week.

The overall deployment of the central force at this strategic base on the banks of the Hooghly river is about 400 personnel.

The overall active cases in the about 1.62 lakh personnel strong CISF is 119.

The Pakistan and Bangladesh guarding force BSF saw 11 fresh cases and its active COVID-19 cases are 290 now, the highest among the CAPFs.

The country's largest paramilitary force, the 3.25 lakh personnel strength CRPF, saw eight fresh cases and has 279 active cases.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police, that guards the 3,488 km long Line of Actual Control with China, reported two fresh infections, bringing its active cases to 151.

The Sashastra Seema Bal, primarily tasked to guard Indian borders with Nepal and Bhutan, saw nine fresh cases and has 29 active cases.

These forces, about 10 lakh in combined strength, function under the Union Home Ministry for rendering a variety of internal security duties and have suffered six COVID-19 deaths till now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 ITBP BSF CISF
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp