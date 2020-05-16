80 per cent of COVID-19 cases from 30 municipal areas

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday said 30 municipal areas in the country have nearly 80 per cent of India’s total coronavirus cases and asked states to focus on reducing the fatality rates.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also asked states to ensure timely detection of infection and carry out contact tracing exercise diligently.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases now stands at 81,970 in the country, with 2,649 deaths and the fatality rate pegged at 3.23 per cent.

So far, a total of 27,920 people have been cured of whom 1,685 patients have been declared as “recovered” in last 24 hours. In this period, 100 new deaths have been reported too.

At a meeting of a group of ministers on the outbreak management in the country, it was discussed that the health ministry has already shared recommendations with the states on zone management about indicators, root causes of the infection spread and action required.

The government, in letters written to states earlier this month had said that 20 districts are contributing 68 per cent of the total case loads and 72 per cent of total infection-related mortalities in the country.

The ministry said as of now a total of 8,694 facilities comprising 919 dedicated Covid-19 hospitals, 2,036 Covid-19 health centres and 5,739 Covid-19 care centres with a total of 2,77,429 beds for severe and critical cases, 29,701 ICU beds and 5,15,250 isolation beds in care centres, are available.

There are 18,855 ventilators available to provide critical care support to those who are severly sick due to the infection. The Centre also claimed it has provided 84.22 lakh N-95 masks and 47.98 lakh Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to states and central institutions.