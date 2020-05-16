STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chidambaram seeks clarification from Sitharaman on funds allocated for bee-keeping, animal husbandry

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced Rs 500 crore for beekeeping and Rs 13,343 crore for vaccination of domestic animals.
 

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday asked the Centre if the sum announced for bee-keeping and for animal husbandry are subsumed in the Expenditure Budget numbers or additional sums of money. "Finance Minister may please clarify whether the sums she announced yesterday (Rs 500 crore and Rs 13,343 crore) are subsumed in the Expenditure Budget numbers or additional sums of money," Chidambaram tweeted.

The former Union Finance Minister, Chidambaram took to twitter and highlighted that the two measures were part of the Expenditure Budget that the Central government presented in February, and for which allocation of funds has been confirmed.

"Expenditure Budget 2020-21 has already provided for beekeeping under National Horticulture Mission and allocated Rs 2400 crore," he said.

"Likewise, under Animal Disease Control Programme the fight against Foot and Mouth disease has already been launched with a 5-year outlay of Rs 13,343 crore and allocation of Rs 1300 crore in 2020-21," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package for the country to become 'self-reliant and fight coronavirus. The details of the package are being revealed in daily tranches by the Finance Minister. 

