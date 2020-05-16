Civilian killed, several injured in Army-insurgents faceoff in Arunachal Pradesh

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A civilian was killed while six others, all civilians, were injured during a faceoff between the insurgents and the Indian Army in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.



The defence sources said when Army personnel launched a search operation at Pumao area of the district based on intelligence inputs about the movement and activities of rebels belonging to National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM), the villagers flocked to the site and started protesting against security forces by pelting stones.



"Troops identified suspicious movement and started moving towards a house which drew two to three bursts of fire on Indian Army party. Civilians were told to disperse and safeguard their lives and property. Controlled retaliation was resorted to by firing eight single shots. In the melee, the insurgents managed to escape. However, in this cross fire, it is believed a few villagers got hurt and one villager expired," Defence spokesman Lt Col P Khongsai said.



He said some Army personnel were injured in stone-pelting.



The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union, however, condemned the "barbaric" act of the Army holding it responsible for the incident.



"This act is unbecoming of Indian Army that claims itself to be one of the most disciplined forces of the world. When the law-keepers start terrorizing its own people and take innocent lives, it negates the very purpose for what they have been assigned in this part of the country," the AAPSU said in a statement.



It appealed to all MLAs of Naga-majority Tirap, Longding and Changlang districts and the state government to register their protests in unison before the Central government and demand exemplary punishment for the guilty personnel.



The state’s BJP government has ordered a judicial probe into the incident. An individual from the state has lodged a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission.