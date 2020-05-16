STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Civilian killed, several injured in Army-insurgents faceoff in Arunachal Pradesh

The state’s BJP government has ordered a judicial probe into the incident. An individual from the state has lodged a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission.

Published: 16th May 2020 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 11:28 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A civilian was killed while six others, all civilians, were injured during a faceoff between the insurgents and the Indian Army in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.

The defence sources said when Army personnel launched a search operation at Pumao area of the district based on intelligence inputs about the movement and activities of rebels belonging to National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM), the villagers flocked to the site and started protesting against security forces by pelting stones.

"Troops identified suspicious movement and started moving towards a house which drew two to three bursts of fire on Indian Army party. Civilians were told to disperse and safeguard their lives and property. Controlled retaliation was resorted to by firing eight single shots. In the melee, the insurgents managed to escape. However, in this cross fire, it is believed a few villagers got hurt and one villager expired," Defence spokesman Lt Col P Khongsai said.

He said some Army personnel were injured in stone-pelting.

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union, however, condemned the "barbaric" act of the Army holding it responsible for the incident.

"This act is unbecoming of Indian Army that claims itself to be one of the most disciplined forces of the world. When the law-keepers start terrorizing its own people and take innocent lives, it negates the very purpose for what they have been assigned in this part of the country," the AAPSU said in a statement.

It appealed to all MLAs of Naga-majority Tirap, Longding and Changlang districts and the state government to register their protests in unison before the Central government and demand exemplary punishment for the guilty personnel.

The state’s BJP government has ordered a judicial probe into the incident. An individual from the state has lodged a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arunachal Pradesh Indian Army Assam Longding insurgents
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp