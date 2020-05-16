STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Quarantine not mandatory for people moving within Rajasthan, with some exceptions

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a high-level review meeting on Friday and said quarantine is for only those people who have symptoms of cold, cough or influenza-like-illness (ILI).

Published: 16th May 2020 01:15 AM

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government said on Friday quarantine is not mandatory for people moving from one district to another in the state, excluding those in COVID-19 hotspots and curfew areas.

He also directed officials that people moving from one district to another in the state, excluding the novel coronavirus hotspots and curfew areas, should not be quarantined for 14 days.

Besides, he said entrepreneurs and workers from bordering districts of other states coming to Rajasthan on their daily business activities in industrial areas like Bhiwadi and Neemrana should not be quarantined.

The chief minister said people have started using face masks in their daily routine, which is a good sign.

He said they are now becoming aware about the virus.

"With this, we will be able to give more relaxations in lockdown and get ready for life to return to normalcy," Gehlot said.

He said it is the government's responsibility to provide better facilities in quarantine camps to the migrants and labourers suffering due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

Rajasthan recorded 55 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the state's virus tally to 4,589, an official said.

The state has so far seen 125 deaths due to the virus, with Jaipur accounting for 63 fatalities.

