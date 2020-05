By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Unidentified miscreants desecrated some idols at a temple in neighboring Shamli district in western Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Kheri Bairagi village on Friday, they said.

A case has been registered against unidentified people following a complaint by temple priest Anil Kumar, police said.

Security has been tightened in the village, they added.