India gets 22 Northeast insurgents from Myanmar

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Myanmar on Friday handed 22 insurgents of various outfits from Manipur and Assam to India. This is the first time that Yangon has acted on New Delhi’s request to hand over insurgents from the Northeast.

Twelve of the insurgents are from Manipur. They belong to groups such as United National Liberation Front (UNLF), People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL).

Of the remaining ten, five are from National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB-S) and the remaining others from Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO).