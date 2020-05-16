Indore's COVID-19 cases go up by 79 to 2,378; death toll 99

By PTI

INDORE: With 79 more people testing coronavirus positive in the last 24 hours, the number of patients in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh has grown to 2,378, a health official said on Saturday.

The virus claimed one more life in the district during this period, which took the death toll to 99, the official said.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Praveen Jadia said that 79 fresh cases and one death were reported in the last 24 hours in Indore, which is one of the worst-affected districts in the country in terms of the coronavirus outbreak.

"A 57-year-old COVID-19 patient died on Friday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here. This took the death toll in the district to 99," he said.

As per the latest data, the district's mortality rate of COVID-19 patients as on Saturday morning was 4.16 per cent.

Another state government official said that more than 1,100 patients in the district have recovered from the infection so far.

The first COVID-19 cases in Indore were reported on March 24, when four persons tested positive for the infection.