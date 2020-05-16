Jharkhand government rolls back registration of property for Rs 1 by women

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Hemant Soren led JMM-Congress-RJD alliance Government in Jharkhand on Friday rolled back the much talked about registration of property worth Rs 50 lakh or less for a token amount of only Rs 1 for women buyers – a decision taken by the former Raghubar Das-led NDA Government here in 2017 with an objective to empower women.

The notification issued by Revenue, Registration and Land Reforms Department on Friday stated that the scheme has been withdrawn with immediate effect.

"It will remain effective from the date of the issue of this notification," stated the notification.

In June 2017, then Raghubar Das Government had decided to waive off the 7 per cent charges – 4 per cent stamp duty and 3 per cent court fee – on properties registered on the name of women. The decision was floated as an initiative to empower women in households and encourage families to register properties on the names of their women members.

The initiative, though appreciated by commoners, had led to loss to the exchequer. Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon had also hinted that the State’s coffers were empty and the government may discontinue "useless" schemes in order to boost the exchequer.

He also said that the government so far has suffered a loss of Rs 1.07 crore due to widespread misuse of this scheme.

Former Chief Minister Das, however, strongly opposed the move terming the present Government led by Hemant Soren as anti-women.

"It is really unfortunate. By rolling back this scheme this government has been exposed for being anti-women empowerment and will be known for anti-people policies in future," said Das.

The scheme was launched with an objective of strengthening women of this State both financially and socially, he added.

"Many of them were also becoming owners of property for the first time by taking advantage of the scheme which could not have been possible otherwise," said the former Chief Minister.

There could be other measures also for revenue collection for the state exchequer, he added.

Soren Government has already revoked Mukhyamantri Krishi Ashirwaad Yojana launched by Raghubar Das Government and is planning to restart the schools closed down in the name of merger of schools.