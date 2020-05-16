STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand: Seven meet watery grave while taking bath in river

Published: 16th May 2020 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

drowning

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Seven people drowned in the Sone river while taking a bath in Garhwa early on Saturday. According to Police, eight people had gone to take a bath in the river during which they were swept away in the strong currents.

One of them, however, succeeded in swimming back to the river bank and informed the villagers about the incident.

“So far, five bodies have been recovered, while the search is on for other two others with the help of local divers,” said Garhwa SP Shrikant S Khorte. Prima facie, it appears that they got drowned in the river. "It's only after the investigations that we will be able to say what led to the incident, he added.

According to the SP, their primary focus at this point of time is on the recovery of bodies of the two persons feared drowned in the river. The incident took place at Dumarsota on the Jharkhand-Bihar border under Kandi Police Station in Garhwa, he said.

A team of district administration is camping in the village while the search for the remaining two people is still on.  Those who were drowned in the incident have been identified as Brajesh Singh (30), Alok Mishra (30), Ajit Mishra (19), Niraj Mishra (21), Ashwini Dubey (25), Rajan Dubey (21) and Sushil Mishra (25).

