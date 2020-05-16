Man pulls cart with wife and two children for over 400 km before MP Police get vehicle for family

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A migrant worker walked with wife and two kids for around 435 km from UP’s Azamgarh district to Katni district of Madhya Pradesh, before the MP police came to their rescue by providing a vehicle to take the family to Chhattisgarh on Friday.

Migrant worker Rakesh Kutre pulled a cart for 435 km to carry wife with a fractured leg and two kids till Katni district. The MP police spotted the family and took them for health screening before sending them by a car to Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, a pregnant migrant worker returning to Madhya Pradesh from Gujarat delivered a baby in the official vehicle of a sub-divisional magistrate at Madhya Pradesh in Barwani district.

Dr Kishore Mukati, who was on duty for the health screening of migrant workers returning to MP, the pregnant woman felt acute labour pain.

“We first tried to get the delivery done in the bus, but Barwani SDM Anshu Jawla gave her vehicle to rush the woman to the district hospital. Just as we entered the hospital premises, the woman delivered the baby in the vehicle. Both the newborn and the mother are keeping well,” Dr Mukati added.