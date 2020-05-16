Martyred soldier's wife donates Rs 2 lakh to PM CARES fund to help COVID-19 fight

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Darshani Devi Rauthan (80) from Rudraprayag of Uttarakhand on Friday donated Rs 2 lakhs from her savings to PM CARES fund as her monetary contribution to fight against COVID-19.

A widow of 1965 India-Pakistan war veteran said, "This money will go for the people of my country. I have lived my life. My husband would be happy and he would have done this."

A resident of Agatsyamuni in Rudraprayag district, Raushan lives with her husband's family.

Her husband Brijendra Kumar, an Indian Army soldier was martyred during the India-Pakistan war of 1965. He was 27-years-old while she was just 25-years-old.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

The couple was newly married and Kumar had to stay away most of the time in line of duty.

"My family have taken good care of me but the void remains. The only respite in my life has been his memories and taking pride in his supreme sacrifice," said Rauthan.

Last month, President of India, Ramnath Kovind had showered praises on Devika Bhandari of Uttarakhand who donated her life savings of Rs 10 lakh in PMCARES fund to combat Covid-19 epidemic.

The President took it to Twitter and stated, "Pleased to learn about the generosity of Smt Devki Bhandari from Chamoli, Uttarakhand. Her donation of Rs 10 lakh to the PM-CARES fund from her hard earned savings, exemplifies the nation's resolve to defeat COVID-19 in the spirit of a true nation builder. My best wishes to her."

Bhandari (68) had donated her life savings of Rs 10 lakh to help the needy to fight misery amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.