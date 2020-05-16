STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Provide PPE to doctors, health workers at quarantine centres: Manipur speaker to government

Doctors and health workers at quarantine facilities have alleged that they are yet to receive PPE from the government.

Published: 16th May 2020 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Healthcare workers getting ready by donning personal protective equipment PPE with face shields before Testing swabs through RT-PCR method in Coimbatore (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar/EPS)

By PTI

IMPHAL: Manipur assembly speaker Yumnam Khemchand Singh has urged the state government to provide Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to doctors and health workers deputed at the quarantine centres after a person tested positive for COVID-19 at such a facility.

Speaking to reporters during the opening of a quarantine facility at the Manipur College premises in his Singjamei constituency on Friday, Singh appealed to the people to come forward to help the frontline warriors in this hour of crisis.

Doctors and health workers at quarantine facilities have alleged that they are yet to receive PPE from the government.

"It was like asking the army to fight against an enemy without providing him arms and ammunition," a doctor who did not want to be identified said.

A person, whose mother died due to COVID-19 in Mumbai, tested positive on Thursday while being in isolation at a quarantine centre in Imphal East district after arriving here on May 5, the doctor said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PPE Doctors Coronavirus COVID19 Lockdown
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp