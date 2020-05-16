STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Railways ready to run 'Shramik Special' trains from any district: Piyush Goyal

Over the last few days, Goyal has been appealing to state governments to approve more trains to ferry migrants to their home states.

Published: 16th May 2020 10:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 10:51 PM   |  A+A-

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said the Railways is ready to run 'Shramik Special' trains from any district in the country, and asked district collectors to prepare a list of migrant workers stranded in their regions due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The district collectors have to coordinate with state nodal officers as well as nodal officers designated by the Railways, he said.

"To provide relief to migrant labour, Indian Railways is ready to run "Shramik Special" trains from any District in the Country. District Collectors should prepare lists of stranded labour & destination and apply to Railways through the State nodal officer," the Railways minister tweeted.

"Along with this, the District Collectors should give a list and destination to the State Nodal Officer of Railways," he said.

Over the last few days, Goyal has been appealing to state governments to approve more trains to ferry migrants to their home states.

The appeal has gone out specially to states like Jharkhand, Rajasthan and West Bengal.

However, it is not clear how the steps prescribed by the minister on Saturday are different from the present protocol where lists of such workers are prepared at the district level as well.

In a press release issued later in the day, the ministry indicated that the Railways hopes this process will ensure maximum utilisation of rakes.

"Once the information about migrants wishing to go back to their home states is made available from each district, the Indian Railways can take further action to help operationalise the trains.

"Railways is presently running less than half of its capacity.

It can transport many more migrants safely and quickly," it said.

The national carrier has the capacity to run almost 300 'Shramik Special' trains a day, it said.

"Full capacity operationalisation of the railways rakes would provide significant relief to the migrants across the country who are seeking to go to their home states.

The Indian Railways is ready to augment the running of 'Shramik Special' trains as per the actual needs of the districts," it said.

As on Saturday, more than 15 lakh migrants have already been transported by the Railways to their home states and almost 1,150 'Shramik Special' trains operationalised.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Piyush Goyal Shramik Special Railways Coronavirus COVID-19 India Lockdown 3.0 Lockdown 3.0
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp