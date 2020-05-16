STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two cops face action for seeking bribe from chemist selling energy drinks in Thane medical shop

The accused policemen questioned the medical shop owner why he was selling energy drinks when he was supposed to sell only medicines during the lockdown.

Published: 16th May 2020 02:33 PM

By PTI

THANE: Two policemen were suspended and two others transferred after they allegedly forcibly took away money from a medical shop owner and also demanded bribe from him at Navghar in Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

The accused policemen questioned the medical shop owner why he was selling energy drinks when he was supposed to sell only medicines during the lockdown, the official said.

The incident took place on May 6, he added.

"After the four policemen went to the shop, they found some energy drink bottles kept on sale there.

Objecting to it, they took away around Rs 18,300 from the shop and demanded Rs 1 lakh from the owner for not filing a case against him and his shop," the official said.

"Police constables Kiran Ghughe and Amol Raul have been placed under suspension. Two others have been transferred to the control room from Navghar police station," he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, a policeman, accused of making some fishermen do sit-up for carrying fishing activities, was transferred.

A video of the purported incident had gone viral on social media.

"ASI Dyaneshwar Sawant, who was found involved in the incident, has been transferred out of Satpati police station based on a complaint by the fishermen and their unions," an official said.

