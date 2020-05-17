STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh engages 25 lakh labourers under MNREGA, double its existing strength

Now with the Centre on Sunday having announced an additional spending of Rs 40000 crore for more jobs under MNREGA, the Chhattisgarh state looks to get its share of funds soon.

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Chhattisgarh has engaged over 25 lakh labourers, which is almost double the numbers who got jobs during the same duration of April-May previous year, under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA). 

Chhattisgarh which so far emerged as the best performing state providing employment under MNREGA believes that continual offering them the jobs locally remains challenging.

“This year the strength engaged under the scheme has drastically gone up across several districts as the stranded labourers continue returning to the state. There is obviously a limit on the maximum number of extended days we can afford under the benefits of MNREGA. We need to urgently chalk out plans on creating other avenues of rural employment in the coming months soon,”chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said.

Despite the lockdown, 25 lakh workers are currently involved in carrying out various MNREGA day jobs in 9923 gram panchayats across the state.

According to the panchayat and rural development department, the payment process are being swiftly accomplished and the funds are available for payment of wages for the month of May and June. Out of the Rs 934 crore approved by the Centre earlier for Chhattisgarh state, Rs 430 crore as MNREGA dues remain pending, the official stated.

Now with the Centre on Sunday having announced an additional spending of Rs 40000 crore for more jobs under MNREGA, the Chhattisgarh state looks to get its share of funds soon.

Pandemic effect:

  • The returning labourers added to the strength
  • State claimed adequate works being offered
  • Various jobs opened up in 9923 gram panchayats
  • During last April Rs 548 cr paid to MNREGA workers
  • Double the employment day jobs this year
     
