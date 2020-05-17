STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cyclone Amphan may weaken before making landfall between West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts

The IMD said the cyclone will further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours and move slowly northwards in the next 24 hours.

Published: 17th May 2020 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Cyclone Amphan

The Met Office has issued a red warning and advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along Odisha coast from Monday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said severe cyclonic storm 'Amphan' will skirt Odisha coast and move fast across north-west Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal - Bangladesh coasts on Wednesday as a 'very severe tropical storm.'

The national forecaster said the cyclone will further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours and move slowly northwards in the next 24 hours.

"Amphan will move northwards then recurve north-northeastwards and move fast across north-west Bay of Bengal. Subsequently, it will cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Island (WB) and Hatiya Island (Bangladesh) on Wednesday afternoon or evening as a very severe cyclonic storm," said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das.

The cyclone will then intensify into extremely severe cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal but weaken before making the landfall.

Under its influence, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts on Monday. Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is expected at many places in coastal Odisha districts and Koraput and Rayagada besides at one or two places in remaining districts of the State during the period.

While orange warning has been issued for heavy rainfall at few places in coastal district of Odisha on Tuesday, wind speed will pick up from Monday along Odisha coast.

"Winds reaching 160 km/hr to 170 km/hr and gusting up to 190 km/hr will occur over northern parts of central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Bay of Bengal on Tuesday. Winds gusting up to 180 km/hr will prevail over north Bay of Bengal on Wednesday," said Das.

The Met Office has issued a red warning and advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along Odisha coast from Monday. Those in the sea have been asked to return by Sunday night. The system lay centered about 980 km south of Paradip at 11.30 am on Sunday.

Private weather forecaster Skymet said, "At present, the cyclone is tracking towards the north and it will continue to move in a northerly direction for another 24 hours."

Thereafter, it is expected to recurve in north-northeast direction and the landfall seems to be over Bangladesh around May 21 evening. Wind speed at the time of landfall is expected to be around 140 km/hr to 150 km/hr and gusting up to 170 km/hr, it added.

Meanwhile, 15 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in 10 districts including coastal Puri, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore to handle any emergency situation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cyclone Amphan Indian Meterological Department IMD Bay of Bengal West Bengal coast Bangladesh coast Odisha cyclonic storm
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp