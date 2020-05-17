Family of four die in road accident after oil tanker hits vehicle; Madhya Pradesh CM announces aid

By PTI

BARWANI: A couple and their two minor daughters were killed and three others injured on Sunday after an oil tanker overturned and hit their motorcycle at Badi Bijasan Ghat on Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra border, police said.

The three injured, including two other daughters- aged one and two years- of the couple, and the lorry driver, have been admitted to a hospital,district superintendent of police (SP) D R Tenivar said.

Kamal (32), his wife Norja (30) and their daughters aged three and five years died on the spot in the accident, which occurred on Mumbai-Agra National Highway-3 under Sendhwa police station area in Barwani district, he added.

The oil tanker was on its way to Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh from Tamil Nadu when it overturned and hit the motorbike on the highway, some 80 km off the district headquarters, he said.

Prima facie, the accident occurred after the tanker driver lost his control over the vehicle, the SP added.

He said the deceased were returning after meeting a relative, who is a resident of a town located near the Maharashtra border.

A case has been registered, the SP said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced an aid of Rs 14 lakh for the kin of the deceased who are survived by two injured daughters.

"While Rs 1 lakh will be given to the two girls as an immediate help, rest Rs 13 lakh will be deposited in their names in a bank fixed deposit," he said.