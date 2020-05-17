STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hizbul terrorist, soldier killed in encounter in J&K's Doda district

The encounter started when security forces launched a joint operation in Posta-Potra village in Gundana area, 26 kms from Doda town, following information about presence of some terrorists.

Published: 17th May 2020 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Army soldiers near the house where Militants were hiding during an encounter in Shopian.

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DODA/JAMMU: A Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist and an Army jawan were killed in an ongoing gunfight in a village in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

The encounter started when security forces launched a joint operation in Posta-Potra village in Gundana area, 26 kms from Doda town, following information about presence of some terrorists, the officials said.

An Army jawan was critically injured in the initial firing from the holed up terrorists and later succumbed to injuries while being evacuated to hospital, they said.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said one of the hiding terrorists was killed in the ongoing operation.

"The operation is on and further details are awaited," Singh said.

The officials said joint teams of Army's Rashtriya Rifles, police and CRPF were launched on Saturday night after inputs were received about presence of two suspected terrorists in the village.

As the search parties were moving towards the target area, they came under heavy fire around 7.30 am which was retaliated, the officials said, adding the terrorists took shelter in a house after a brief encounter in the open.

This is the second encounter between security forces and terrorists in Doda district this year.

Earlier, Hizbul Mujahideen commander Haroon Abbas was killed in the same area by security forces on January 15.

Earlier this month, two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were arrested along with some arms and ammunition in the district.

Doda along with nearby Kishtwar district has witnessed increased terrorist activity lately. These Chenab valley districts were declared terrorism-free over a decade ago.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Doda Jammu and Kashmir Jammu & Kashmir Militants J&K militants
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp