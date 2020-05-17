STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pune registers largest single-day spike as Maharashtra COVID-19 cases cross 30,000

While 22 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, the rest had taken place between April 14 and May 14, taking the overall death toll to 1135.

Published: 17th May 2020 01:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 01:00 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants carry their luggage after stepping off a bus outside the Boriwali station as they wait to catch a train to Varanasi during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Mumbai Saturday May 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 1,606 new COVID-19 cases and 67 deaths, including 41 in Mumbai, taking the case count to 30,706 and the number of the fatalities to 1,135, state Health department said.

A total of 524 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of the recovered cases to 7,088, a statement said.

Of the total cases, Mumbai alone accounts for 18,555 patients and 696 deaths.

The Mumbai and Metropolitan Region (MMR) has reported a total of 23,193 cases and 768 deaths.

"Of the 67 deaths, 41 died in Mumbai, seven each in Thane and Pune, five in Aurangabad, three in Jalgaon, two in Mira Bhayander, and one each in Nashik and Solapur," the release said.

While 22 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, the rest had taken place between April 14 and May 14, taking the overall death toll to 1135, it stated.

Another hotspot Pune has reported 3302 cases and 179 deaths, it said.

The number of cases in Aurangabad stood at 776 with 25 deaths, followed by Malegaon (667) in Nashik district with 34 fatalities, the release said.

The number of cases in Solapur stands at 362 with 21 deaths.

"The state has a total of 1516 containment zones. A total of 3,34,558 people are under home quarantine and 17,048 in institutional quarantine," it stated.

The COVID-19 figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 30,706, deaths 1,135, discharged people 7,088, active cases 22,483 and people tested so far 2,61,783.

The Pune district on Saturday registered its highest single-day spike in the number of coronavirus cases at 228, and the highest single-day death toll at 11.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the district reached 3,795.

With 11 deaths in a single day, the death toll so far now stands at 197 in the district, a health official said.

Among the deceased was a 46-year-old transgender from Bhavani Peth area in the city, where 35 coronavirus cases were reported from a building of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority.

"Of the new 228 cases, 202 were reported in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, which now has 3,308 patients. Seven cases were found in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad, where the COVID-19 count has reached 191," the official said.

The number of cases in rural areas and the Pune Cantonment Board area increased by 19, taking the number to 296.

