STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Railways operated over 160 Shramik trains and ferried 2.39 lakh migrants on Saturday

Indian Railways has got the capacity to run almost 300 Shramik special trains a day. 

Published: 17th May 2020 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

A migrant looks through a window during his departure for Odisha by 'Shramik Special' train at Panvel Railway Station amid the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Navi Mumbai

A migrant looks through a window during his departure for Odisha by 'Shramik Special' train at Panvel Railway Station amid the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Navi Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways has operated more than 160 Shramik Special trains on Saturday for inter-state movement of migrant workers.

Yesterday, railways has operated a total of 167 Shramik Special trains.

Notably, one Shramik Special train ferries an average of 1,200 passengers. Nearly 2.39 lakh passengers are expected to have travelled via these trains so far.

"Indian Railways has run 167 shramik special trains yesterday carrying 2.39 lakh migrants to their home states," the statement from the Ministry of Railways read.

Notably, Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal has asked the District Collectors of the country to prepare a list of stranded labourers and destination, and apply it to railways through State nodal officer.

Indian Railways has got the capacity to run almost 300 Shramik special trains a day. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Railways Shramik trains special trains Migrant Workers lockdown COVID-19 Migrant labourers
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp