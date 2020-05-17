STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan government to issue lockdown 4.0 guidelines on May 18

In a meeting with state officials, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot issued directions to arrange special buses for labourers who are walking on foot to their home.

Published: 17th May 2020 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 11:45 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government will issue detailed guidelines for lockdown 4.0 on Monday.

In a meeting with state officials, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot issued directions to arrange special buses for labourers who are walking on foot to their home.

The bus services will be free for labourers and the chief minister has requested the Centre to approve the expenditure incurred on the arrangement under the state disaster relief fund.

ALSO READ | Ensure recruitment for government jobs is completed on time: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to officials

Gehlot also urged other state governments to run 'labourers special buses' to send Rajasthani migrants to their home.

The chief minister instructed officials to form a separate team for monitoring of the coronavirus infection in the state so that further action plan could be prepared accordingly.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Chief Secretary DB Gupta, ACS (Home) Rajeeva Swarup, DGP Bhupendra Singh and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajasthan coronavirus cases Rajasthan coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp