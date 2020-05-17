Rajasthan government to issue lockdown 4.0 guidelines on May 18

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government will issue detailed guidelines for lockdown 4.0 on Monday.

In a meeting with state officials, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot issued directions to arrange special buses for labourers who are walking on foot to their home.

The bus services will be free for labourers and the chief minister has requested the Centre to approve the expenditure incurred on the arrangement under the state disaster relief fund.

Gehlot also urged other state governments to run 'labourers special buses' to send Rajasthani migrants to their home.

The chief minister instructed officials to form a separate team for monitoring of the coronavirus infection in the state so that further action plan could be prepared accordingly.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Chief Secretary DB Gupta, ACS (Home) Rajeeva Swarup, DGP Bhupendra Singh and other senior officials were present at the meeting.