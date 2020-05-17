STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Supreme Court grants bail to under-trial man after he tests positive for COVID-19

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has granted bail for two months to an under-trial man who has tested positive for COVID-19 in Jaipur jail to get treatment.

The court said the man, facing trial in an abetment to suicide case, and the authorities would have to follow all conditions imposed by doctors with respect to COVID-19 patients.

Justices M M Shantanagoudar and R S Reddy were informed by the man's counsel that his client has tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment for it.

"We desire to release the petitioner on bail only on the aforementioned ground for a temporary period of two months so as to enable the petitioner to take treatment properly.

We make it clear that we have not considered the matter on merits," the bench said in its May 15 order after hearing the case through a video link.

"After two months he should surrender before the jail authorities," the bench said.

It said after the accused would surrender, it would be open for him to file application for bail afresh before the trial court.

During the arguments, the State of Rajasthan was represented by senior lawyer Manish Singhvi and advocate D K Devesh.

According to police, the man is facing trial in a September 2018 case.

The FIR was lodged against 10 persons on the basis of a suicide note, police said, adding that seven were arrested after investigation and a charge sheet was filed against them.

The trial in the case commenced in April this year.

