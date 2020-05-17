STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Turning fallow into fertile land

Chief secy got thousands of acres of forest land into productive agri fields, reports Ejaz Kaiser

Published: 17th May 2020 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

farmer at a cauliflower land

A farmer at a cauliflower land (Photo | EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

CHHATTISGARH: Despite the ownership right of his land, under the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006, Budhram Gond — a resident of Jhiriya forest village in Chhattisgarh’s Mungeli district — faced years of relentless poverty owing to lack of information on alternative farming on his fallow land. Like Gond, thousands of tribals have had similar agricultural issues. But since 2018, ‘Hamar jungle hamar ajivika’ (my forest my livelihood), an innovative concept launched by chief secretary Rajendra Prasad Mandal, has given a new lease of life to these villagers.

So much so that, Gond, for the first time, earned an additional `1.50 lakh from his 4-acre land in the last financial year. Mandal linked land rights with livelihood opportunities under the concept, aimed at protecting tribals’ lands and facilitating cultivation in fallow lands. Mandal got thousands of acres of the allotted forest lands under the FRA into productive agriculture fields in several districts through securing convergence of various implementing agencies and schemes, including MGNREGA. Chhattisgarh has a 32 per cent tribal population.

The recent data shows 45 per cent of the state’s population is below the poverty line, with a major portion of that section belonging to the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes category. At the national level, 25 per cent of the population is below the poverty line. Despite being bestowed with recognition of forest rights and land ownership, the tribals and non-tribal forest dwellers are recognised by the Act (OTFD) often rely upon the primitive practice of single cropland use and mostly grow paddy.

“The focus of the Chhattisgarh government remains on the rural economy in consonance with its flagship programme ‘Narva Garuva Ghurwa Baari’ (Narwa — canals for irrigation, Garuva — livestock to support farmers, Ghurwa — manures, fodders etc. to minimise investment cost and enhance the output and Baari — raising land production capacity with lesser inputs). The lands acquired under the FRA having enough potential and scope to achieve diverse objectives can’t be ignored. Besides multiple crops, there are other possibilities to boost livelihood, generate income for the ST and OTFD, when these lands are used to an optimum level of production,” Mandal, the 1987-batch IAS officer, says. Mandal was an additional chief secretary of the panchayat, public works department, forest & environment among other departments.

The initiative
The plan was focus on improving the financial conditions of the beneficiaries and promotion of sustainable integrated farming, smart soil and water conservation. To begin with, Mandal identified contiguous patches of forest land (of 40 acres or more) as a cluster in 2018. Then baseline surveys were conducted across 38 clusters in 20 districts spread across 4,240 acres. Initially, the surveys covered 1,557 FRA beneficiaries. While an average annual income of a farmer under the FRA was `4850, around 96 per cent of the beneficiaries did not have year-long irrigation facilities.

Such difficulties were taken into consideration while implementing the unique concept. While fostering community awareness, an action plan for poverty alleviation was implemented through diversified livelihood approaches. The ST and OTFD gradually surpassed the limitations on rain-fed agriculture to multi-tier, multi-cropping one. For instance, at Kekrakholi in Dhamtari district, over 160 acres of uncultivated lands under the FRA have been made productive.

“Through planning on the land development, for the first time the tribals irrigated paddy and other crops here”, says Dharam Singh, an assistant project officer of the MNREGA. Projects like FRA through the convergence approach stood as an amalgamation of natural resource management, integrated farming system, scientific approaches, community participation, strengthening of self-help groups, the welfare of tribes. With the convergence process of various departments with the MNERGA, the FRA beneficiaries got an additional 50 days of employment under the poverty alleviation scheme.

Under ‘hamar jungle hamar ajivika’ plan

  • Leveraging through convergence of government schemes
  • Integrated farming system on lands allotted under FRA Boost to individual income and rural economy
  • Promoting sustainable approach
  • Community participation
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Forest Rights Act chhattisgarh farmers
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp