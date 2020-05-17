STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Vande Bharat Mission: Goverment to bring back 169 Indians to Kolkata from Dhaka on May 18

West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee last week accused the Centre of discrimination, wondering why no repatriation flight has been planned to evacuate people from the state who are stranded abroad.

Published: 17th May 2020 10:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 10:55 PM   |  A+A-

An Air India flight landing at Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A total of 169 Indians will be brought back to Kolkata from Dhaka in an Air India flight under the government's mega evacuation mission, official sources said.

West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee last week accused the Centre of discrimination, wondering why no repatriation flight has been planned to evacuate people from the state who are stranded abroad.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava rejected the charges.

The government is bringing back over 32,000 stranded Indians from 31 countries under the second phase of the mega evacuation mission from May 16 to 22.

The government launched the 'Vande Bharat Mission' on May 7 to evacuate Indians stranded in various countries due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

Under the phase one of the mission, the government has evacuated over 13,000 Indians.

The sources said the passengers on the first flight to Kolkata from Dhaka include 73 students, 16 elderly people, 45 stranded tourists, 16 people having medical emergencies, and one pregnant woman.

"Since a large number of residents from West Bengal are in Bangladesh, special efforts were undertaken by the High Commission of India in Dhaka to identify those who have compelling reasons to return," said a source.

The people returning to Kolkata in the first flight were staying in 18 different districts of Bangladesh, sources said.

In West Bengal, they will have to undergo mandatory quarantine period following which they will travel to their homes spread across more than 20 districts, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vande Bharat Kolkata Dhaka
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp