50-year-old man arrested in Rajasthan for leaking mother's nude pictures as blackmail on WhatsApp

By PTI

KOTA: A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sharing nude pictures of his elderly mother with their relatives on WhatsApp as he wanted to blackmail her into handing over the ownership papers of their ancestral house, police said on Monday.

The accused identified as Deepak Tiwari (50) was on Sunday produced in the court of the additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM), which sent him to judicial custody.

The dispute over the house in Shivpura area under Dadabari Police Station of the city arose after the accused's father and the victim's husband passed away around 20 days ago, circle in charge (CI) at Dadabari Police Station Tarachand said.

In her police complaint, the 75-year-old woman said on May 13, she was performing a 'hawan' ceremony for her husband at her home when her son came there and sprayed some substance over her.

She started feeling itchy and rushed to the bathroom to take a bath.

Her son clicked the photos secretly and forwarded them to their relatives on the popular messaging platform, police said.

The victim approached the police the next day on Thursday and lodged a complaint after she was informed about the incident by her relatives who had received the photos.

Tiwari was arrested on Saturday.

By blackmailing and defaming her, the son wanted to mount pressure on the woman so that she transfers the ownership of the house to him, police said citing the woman's complaint.

Tiwari was booked under sections 509 A, 509 B of the IPC (outraging a woman's modesty ) and section 67 of the IT act, Tarachand said, adding that the pictures were not found in the accused's phone as he had deleted them after sometime.