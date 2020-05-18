STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress politicising hardships of migrant workers: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

A large number of migrant workers have been rendered jobless due to national lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 18th May 2020 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday asked the Congress to refrain from politicising the hardships of migrant workers, especially at a time when the nation is facing the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the central government is sensitive to the issue of migrant labourers and doing all in its means to mitigate their hardships.

"The Congress is politicising hardships of migrant workers in its failing bid to gain political mileage. They must stop playing politics. This is not the time for it," Singh told PTI.

His comments assume significance as the Congress has accused the BJP-led Centre of not doing enough to help out migrant workers saying what is happening to them is "perhaps the greatest human tragedy of our times".

Many of them are walking on foot with their kids, braving heat and hunger, across the country to reach their native place.

"The government is very sensitive to the issue of migrant labourers and doing all in its means to mitigate their hardships.

Opposition's attempts of playing politics on migrant workers issue is totally uncalled for and unwarranted.

They must behave like a responsible political party and rise above party politics," said Singh, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office.

He said the stimulus package of Rs 20 lakh crore announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very futuristic and innovative.

"Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman has outlining various measures as part of the package in the last five days. It will go a long way in bringing positive changes in the lives of poor people and rev up the economy. This package has something for everybody," he said.

