STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Friend saw sick youth die helplessly, UP family loses its sole breadwinner

Somehow, the duo was taken to the Shivpuri District Hospital, where the youth died on Saturday late night.

Published: 18th May 2020 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A family of nine headed by a 70-year-old disabled father in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district lost its lone breadwinner when a  24-year-old migrant worker died in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday late night.

Left without jobs, the victim and his friend Mohammad Yaqub were among the 60-odd migrant workers who had hired a truck from Surat paying  Rs 400 each to reach their homes in east Uttar Pradesh.

The victim and Yaqub along with other migrants had travelled around 850 km of the total around 1,500 km journey, when Amrit developed severe breathing problems and his condition started deteriorating fast, which triggered panic among the other migrant workers on board the truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district.

As the other occupants forced his sick friend out of the truck, Yakub also stepped down from the truck on Saturday afternoon and started asking for help while his severely ailing friend lay on lap. Somehow, the duo was taken to the Shivpuri District Hospital, where the youth died on Saturday late night.

“When the youth was brought to the hospital he was frothing from mouth and had high fever, suggesting he had suffered heatstroke. But despite all efforts, we couldn’t save him. Since the youth and his friend came from Surat, we’ve taken samples of the two for Covid test,” said a source at Shivpuri district hospital on Sunday. 

Assistance of Rs 1lakh to kin of road victims: CM
Irrespective of which states the migrant workers belong, the MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Sunday, assistance of `1 lakh each to the family of all those migrant workers (irrespective of whichever state they belong to) in mishaps in MP. A sum of `25,000 will be given those workers who have been critically injured in mishaps within MP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Migrant Workers Migrant labourers
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp