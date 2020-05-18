Friend saw sick youth die helplessly, UP family loses its sole breadwinner

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A family of nine headed by a 70-year-old disabled father in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district lost its lone breadwinner when a 24-year-old migrant worker died in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday late night.

Left without jobs, the victim and his friend Mohammad Yaqub were among the 60-odd migrant workers who had hired a truck from Surat paying Rs 400 each to reach their homes in east Uttar Pradesh.

The victim and Yaqub along with other migrants had travelled around 850 km of the total around 1,500 km journey, when Amrit developed severe breathing problems and his condition started deteriorating fast, which triggered panic among the other migrant workers on board the truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district.

As the other occupants forced his sick friend out of the truck, Yakub also stepped down from the truck on Saturday afternoon and started asking for help while his severely ailing friend lay on lap. Somehow, the duo was taken to the Shivpuri District Hospital, where the youth died on Saturday late night.

“When the youth was brought to the hospital he was frothing from mouth and had high fever, suggesting he had suffered heatstroke. But despite all efforts, we couldn’t save him. Since the youth and his friend came from Surat, we’ve taken samples of the two for Covid test,” said a source at Shivpuri district hospital on Sunday.

Assistance of Rs 1lakh to kin of road victims: CM

Irrespective of which states the migrant workers belong, the MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Sunday, assistance of `1 lakh each to the family of all those migrant workers (irrespective of whichever state they belong to) in mishaps in MP. A sum of `25,000 will be given those workers who have been critically injured in mishaps within MP.