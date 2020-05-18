STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gujarat's COVID-19 cases go up by 391 to 11,380; deaths cross 650

As many as 191 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospital Sunday, taking the number of recovered patients in the state to 4,499, Principal Secretary (Health), Jayanti Ravi said.

Published: 18th May 2020 01:14 AM

coronavirus testing

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The number of COVID-19 patients in Gujarat rose to 11,380 after 391 new cases were reported on Sunday, while the death toll reached 659 as the virus claimed 34 more lives, a health department official said.

Of the 19 districts which reported new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, 276 were found in Ahmedabad alone, while Surat and Vadodara reported 45 and 21 new cases respectively.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad rose to 8,420, while in Surat and Vadodara, the tally went up to 1,094 and 660 respectively.

As many as 31 COVID-19 patients died in Ahmedabad, two in Surat and one in Panchmahal.

With this, the death toll in Ahmedabad district has gone up to 524 such patients.

As many as 191 COVID-19 patients were discharged form state hospitals Sunday, due to which the count of recovered persons reached 4,499.

Of these, 115 patients were discharged from Ahmedabadhospitals.

It took the total number of recovered patients here to 5,236 there.

"With this, Gujarat has achieved the recovery rate of 39. 53 per cent," Ravi said.

Out of the 6,222 active cases, 38 are on ventilator support, she said.

The state has so far conducted tests on 1,43,600 samples for coronavirus, Ravi said.

Other districts that reported high number of COVID-19 cases are Gandhinagar (168), Bhavnagar (108), Banaskantha (83), Anand (83), Rajkot (79), Aravalli (78), Mehsana (75), Panchmahal (71) and Botad (56).

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 11,380, new cases: 391, deaths: 659, discharged: 4,499, active cases: 6,222; people tested so far: 1,43,600.

