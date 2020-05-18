Haryana cops lathicharge UP migrants

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Compounding the woes of migrant workers, the Haryana Police lathi-charged the migrants who were going towards Uttar Pradesh on their cycles or walking down as most of them were coming from Punjab.

The state police in Yamunanagar came down heavily on migrants who were cycling down or walking towards Uttar Pradesh as many of them tried to cross the Yamuna River for entering Shamali and Saharanpur districts in Uttar Pradesh.

There was a complete chaos as the police cane charged the migrants who ran into the nearby fields, leaving behind luggage and cycles. But, a police officer said on condition of anonymity that these migrants ignored order to registered themselves before being sent to home.