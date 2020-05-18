STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

J&K landslide deaths: FIR against construction firm for negligence

The landslide on Saturday in Seri Ramban also damaged nine vehicles, mostly trucks and excavators engaged in an ongoing four-laning highway project.

Published: 18th May 2020 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

FIR, First Information Report

For representational purposes

By PTI

BANIHAL/JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir police has registered an FIR against a construction firm for alleged unplanned excavation of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway that triggered landslides leaving two people dead, officials said.

The landslide on Saturday in Seri Ramban also damaged nine vehicles, mostly trucks and excavators engaged in an ongoing four-laning highway project.

A case under under section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others)  304 A (causing death by negligence) of IPC was registered against the construction company on Sunday at Ramban police station, police officials said.

However, no arrest has been made so far.

The 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway has become a nightmare for commuters due to the pathetic condition of the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu Landslide JK landslide
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp