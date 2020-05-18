STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown blessing in disguise for poverty-ridden community in Maharashtra

Vijay Jawandia, farmer leader said the highest numbers of farmers suicides take place in Maharashtra because of poverty and rising debt.

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

The COVID-19 and the strict measures taken by the administration has become a blessing in disguise for poverty-ridden farmers and other community who spends a huge amount of money on their children marriages and other social functions.

Due to lockdown, the marriages are happening with a very small gathering of 15 to 20 people from both the bride and bridegroom sides. This move has drastically reduced the total cost of the marriages and eased the burden of poverty-ridden families.

Nanasaheb Patil farmer leader said that the in lockdown most of the marriage are taking in a very low profile style. “Otherwise, the huge amount of money has squandered on unnecessary things like an orchestra, music band, firecrackers etc. Nowadays, there is very peaceful marriage. People are strictly following the social distancing while holding these functions and other ceremonies,” said Patil.

Vijay Jawandia, farmer leader said the highest numbers of farmers suicides take place in Maharashtra because of poverty and rising debt.

“There are many reasons behind the rise in farmer’s suicides and one of them is spending huge money on children marriages particularly on daughter as part of the dowry. In a lockdown, many people are suffering but in Maharashtra, many people rather than cancelling and postponing the marriages, the marriages are taking place during the lockdown also,” Jawandia said.

Tukaram Patil, Maratha community leader from North Maharashtra said that lockdown has set a good precedent for society how marriage can be held in a frugal way.

“The poor and poverty-ridden people try to copy the rich and affluent people and spend a huge amount of money on marriages. By doing this, they push themselves in poverty and as a result one day they end their lives. I am personally very happy for the current marriage trend during the lockdown. The government even though lift the lockdown, the current precedent should be continuing for the larger interest of the society,’ said Patil.

