Locust attack may affect more Rajasthan districts in 2020: Officials

The Rajasthan government has made an emergency plan to deal with it and preparations are being made to spray insecticides from drones in remote inaccessible areas for effective control measures.

Published: 18th May 2020 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 10:04 PM   |  A+A-

locusts

For representatational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Locust outbreaks may affect more Rajasthan districts adjoining Pakistan this year as compared to the previous one, officials said on Monday.

The Rajasthan government has made an emergency plan to deal with it and preparations are being made to spray insecticides from drones in remote inaccessible areas for effective control measures, they said.

State Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria on Monday reviewed locust control, kharif procurement process and Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme with officials.

Kataria said the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations has warned of a large scale locust outbreak this year and the impact will be 2-3 times higher that the previous year.

He said locust swarms are expected to reach other districts besides the 12 affected last year.

Describing the locust outbreak as a major challenge during the coronavirus pandemic, he directed the official to work in cooperation with farmers to control it effectively.

Principal Government Secretary Naresh Pal Gangwar said 12 districts of the state were affected by locusts last year.

This time a contingency plan has already been prepared, Gangwar said.

He said drones will be used for spraying insecticides for locust control where it is difficult to reach with vehicles.

For this, the tender process will be completed soon, he official added.

