STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 cases near 5,000; death toll at 248

One patient died in Indore, three others in Bhopal, while one freelance photographer succumbed to the infection in Burhanpur, they added.

Published: 18th May 2020 01:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 01:13 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 187 new coronavirus cases, 92 in Indore alone, taking the tally of such paients in the state to 4,977, officials said.

As the virus claimed five more lives, the state's death toll has now reached 248, they said.

One patient died in Indore, three others in Bhopal, while one freelance photographer succumbed to the infection in Burhanpur, they added.

With this, the COVID-19 death toll in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, has reached 100.

It is the highest for any district in Madhya Pradesh, a release by the health department said.

Apart from the 92 in Indore, 38 new patients were detected in Bhopal, followed by 33 in Ujjain, 10 in Gwalior, four in Dewas, three each in Barwani and Morena and one each in Sagar, Bhind, Vidisha and Panna.

With this, Bhopal now has 992 cases, Ujjain 329, Dewas 62, Gwalior 58, Barwani 29 Morena 29, Sagar 19, Bhind 17, Vidisha 15 and Panna two, it said.

The remaining cases were reported in some other districts.

The virus has so far affected 45 out of 52 districts in the state.

Apart from Indore (100) and Bhopal (38), 47 deaths were reported from Ujjain, ten from Burhanpur, eight each from Jabalpur, Khargone and Khandwa, seven from Dewas, five from Mandsaur, three each from Raisen and Hoshangabad, two from Dhar and one each from Gwalior, Agar Malwa, Sagar, Shajapur, Neemuch, Chhindwara, Satna, Ashok Nagar and Sehore.

As many as 2,403 people have recovered from the infection so far.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Positive cases 4,977, active cases 2,326, new cases 187, death toll 248, recovered 2,403, total number of people tested 1,03,898.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh coronavirus cases COVID 19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp