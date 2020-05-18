STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Manipur DM ruffles feathers by flouting COVID-19 protocols

The DM had allowed 36 people to travel in a bus. Two of them have tested positive for COVID-19 two days later, civil society organisations said.

Published: 18th May 2020 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Buses carrying migrant labourers from Khordha Road Railway Station to their respective destination in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

For representational purposes

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A District Magistrate in Manipur is in the eye of a storm for allegedly flouting all standard protocols of COVID-19.

Three civil society organisations in Naga-majority Senapati district served an ultimatum on the state government demanding the immediate suspension of DM Somorjit Salam and set a 48-hour deadline which will expire at 6 pm of May 19.

They alleged that the DM had hardly cared for the COVID-19 protocols. He allowed 36 people to travel in a bus. Two of them have tested positive for COVID-19 two days later.

“The DM, making a mockery of government’s strict orders and SOP on border entry and quarantine protocol for the stranded citizens returning to Manipur, directed officials at the border screening point to allow these 36 passengers to pass by during no entry hours…

“… In utter negligence and endangering many lives, he allowed the passengers to halt and hosted dinner at a non-designated quarantine centre at a multi-purpose hall near the DM’s complex in the district headquarters,” the three organisations said.

They said people in the neighbourhood expressed deep concerns as most passengers were even allowed to move freely and get access to ATMs, tea stalls and shops. The passengers had left the place in the morning of May 14. The locals in Senapati were alarmed when two days later they learnt two of the passengers had tested positive.

The tribal bodies demanded the state government conduct a probe into the whole incident and book the DM under the National Disaster Management Act. They warned that they would be compelled to launch an “intense agitation” if the government fails to fulfil the demands.

The DM was not available for comment. He was said to be sent to home quarantine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manipur coronavirus Somarjit Salam Senapati DM
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp