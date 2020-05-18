No active COVID-19 case in Meghalaya as last patient recovers

By PTI

SHILLONG: Heaping praise on health officials and security personnel in Meghalaya for their efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday said the the only remaining active patient of coronavirus in the state has recovered.

The woman had tested postive for COVID-19 on April 13.

"Second Retest of the lone active case (positive patient) was done again, and the test has come out negative. The patient can be declared as recovered," Sangma tweeted.

Meghalaya has recorded a total of 13 COVID-19 cases. One person had succumbed to the disease last month.

Earlier in the day, the CM had reviewed the state's preparedness to deal with the pandemic.

"VC with Deputy Commissioners of all the Districts and the Health department going on, to review the overall situation related to Covid -19, and more importantly preparing for the coming days. All the DCs have done a great job in such challenging times. Together we can." he said in another tweet.