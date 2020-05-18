Odd-Even traffic rule to be imposed in selected cities in Uttarakhand

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Announcing guidelines of lockdown 4.0, Uttarakhand chief secretary Utpal Kumar Singh said odd-even system of traffic will be initiated in selected cities of the state.

"Mostly we will be following the guidelines announced by the center but relaxations have been provided in some area, " said the CS.

The districts will remain in lockdown as usual like lockdown 3.0 but government offices will open from 10 am to 4 am.

No gathering will be allowed at religious places and stadiums can conduct sporting events without audience.

The officer also added that schools and malls will remain closed.

"The decision will soon be taken on Inter-State Bus services and opening of tourism sector will be taken soon, " added the CS.

Odd-even traffic rule has been imposed in Haridwar, Haldwani, Rudrapur, Kashipur, Kotdwar and other district headquarters.