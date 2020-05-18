STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Opposition-ruled states targeting voices critical of local government's handling of COVID-19: JP Nadda

The BJP chief said, adding that using state agencies to silence dissent is unbecoming of those in power.

Published: 18th May 2020 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

BJP national president J P Nadda speaks during a meet in Bengaluru | vinod Kumar T

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP president J P Nadda on Monday accused opposition parties of "unfairly" targeting his party's workers and independent voices on social media for criticising the handling of the COVID-19 crisis in states where they are in power.

Nadda said this is "unacceptable" in a vibrant democracy and asserted that his party stands with every BJP worker, supporter and well-wisher, who are being targeted by those "scared of their unprincipled politics getting exposed".

"In the last few days, it has been observed that in opposition-ruled states, the state machinery has been used unfairly to target BJP workers and independent voices on social media, critical of the local government's handling of COVID. In a vibrant democracy, this is unacceptable," he tweeted.

"We will defend your right to free speech and resist these tyrannical forces in the democratic framework," Nadda assured BJP workers and well-wishers.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

Culture of debate and criticism of those in public life is an integral part of a democratic process, the BJP chief said, adding that using state agencies to silence dissent is unbecoming of those in power.

"The opposition should adhere to political arguments, when questioned on their failing," he said.

There have been incidents of police cases in states like Maharashtra and West Bengal, both ruled by opposition parties, over alleged "fake" reports related to coronavirus developments.

The Opposition has said that criminal cases have been registered in BJP-ruled states as well, including in Gujarat, over media reports that did not go down well with governments there.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP J P Nadda COVID 19 Congress coronavirus
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp