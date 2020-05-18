STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 4,513 persons arrested in Assam for violating COVID-19 lockdown norms: Police

The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days with effect from March 25.

Published: 18th May 2020 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 12:56 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Over 4,500 persons have been arrested in Assam for violating restrictions during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, the Assam Police said on Sunday.

The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days with effect from March 25.

It was then extended till May 3 and again till May 17.

In its daily report on the lockdown, the Assam Police mentioned that 2,292 cases have been registered for 3,003 incidents since the beginning of the restrictions.

Accordingly, 4,513 persons were arrested in connection with the cases, it said.

The police has also realised a total fine of Rs 2.63 crore for violating lockdown norms.

It includes Rs 14.66 lakh for not wearing masks in public places.

Besides, 27,391 vehicles of all types and 34 boats have been seized from various parts of the state during this period.

Action is being taken against those spreading provocative content and rumours about COVID-19 on social media, the police said.

As on Sunday, 96 cases have been registered and 50 persons were arrested, an official release issued by the Assam Police said.

To stop the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus in the state, there are 26 effective containment zones across nine districts, it added.

Eleven areas in Cachar district have been declared as a precautionary containment zone, the release said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Assam Assam lockdown lockdown covid 19
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp