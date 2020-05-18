STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Restrictions under Section 144 extended in Chhattisgarh for three months to curb COVID-19 spread

The state Home department issued a notification to this effect late Sunday evening, a public relations department official said.

Published: 18th May 2020 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

On Sunday, 25 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, taking the number of such cases to 92.

On Sunday, 25 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, taking the number of such cases to 92. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government has extended restrictions imposed in all districts of the state under CrPC Section 144 for next three months in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, an official said on Monday.

The state Home department issued a notification to this effect late Sunday evening, a public relations department official said.

As per reports submitted by collectors of all 28 districts, the situation is yet to be brought under complete control and there is still a possibility of spread of the coronavirus infection in several places, he said quoting the notification.

"Therefore, in view of the present circumstances and proposals by district collectors, it is inevitable to extend the period of Section-144, which bars assembly of four or more people, for next three months to contain the transmission of COVID-19," the notification said.

Restaurants, hotel bars and clubs will remain closed in the state till May 31, while sports complexes and stadiums will continue to be shut till further orders, the official said.

Soon after the notification was released, Raipur Collector S Bharthi Dasan issued an order on Sunday night that Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) will remain effective in the district till August 16 or further orders.

Strict action will be taken against those found violating the prohibitory orders, the official said.

On Sunday, 25 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, taking the number of such cases to 92.

Out of these, there are 33 active cases in the state while 59 people have been discharged so far after recovery.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh section 144
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp