Seven killed as major fire engulfs Gwalior building

By PTI

GWALIOR: Three children and four women were killed in a fire at a shop-cum-residential complex here on Monday, police said.

The victims belonged to two families, police said.

Four persons sustained burn injuries in the incident, they said.

The fire broke out in the paint shop-cum-godown owned by one Kedarnath Goyal on the ground floor of the building located close to the Inderganj crossing and Inderganj police station in the city at around 10.30 am. The owner's family was residing on the upper floors.

The highly inflammable paint acted as a catalyst for the fire, the official said.

District collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh, SP Navneet Bhasin, and other senior officials rushed to the accident spot where multiple fire tenders were engaged in dousing the fire.

According to officials, eight members of the Goyal family, including three kids, were brought to safety by the fire tenders.

The fire was doused after two hours, the official said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former chief minister Kamal Nath and former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia have mourned the loss of lives in the blaze.

(With ENS inputs)