Six workers at Oppo's factory in Noida tested positive for COVID-19; company suspends operation

When contacted, Oppo India said that the company had obtained permission from the state authorities to resume production.

Published: 18th May 2020

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has suspended operations at Noida factory after its six workers were found to be infected by coronavirus, a senior Gautam Budh Nagar police officer confirmed on Monday.

The company had resumed operations on Friday with screening of all employees who were asked to join the work. Based on the information available with the Gautam Budh (GB) Nagar  police, the officer told PTI that six workers at the Noida plant of Oppo have been tested COVID-19 positive.

When contacted, Oppo India said that the company had obtained permission from the state authorities to resume production, following the MHA directive. "As an organisation that places the safety of all our employees and citizens at the forefront, we had not only undertaken COVID-19 tests for all employees at the manufacturing facility in Greater Noida but also suspended all operations at the plant. We are undertaking stringent measures to keep the employees safe," the company said in a statement.

Oppo also said that it has started screening more than 3,000 workers who have to join work and also approached the government for the test. There have been total 255 coronavirus positive cases in GB Nagar as on Sunday.

Till Saturday, 4,738 samples were collected from all across the GB Nagar district, comprising Noida and Greater Noida.

