West Bengal extends lockdown till May 31, CM Mamata Banerjee announces slew of relaxations

We won't officially declare night curfew but we will request people not to venture out of their homes between 7 pm and 7 am or else police would take action, she said.

Published: 18th May 2020 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Extending the ongoing lockdown till May 31 in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a slew of relaxations and said her government will not impose night curfew in the state as proposed by the Centre.

Banerjee said hawkers, salon and parlour owners will be allowed to reopen the shops from May 27.

She said that apart from 105 trains, which the state has already rquisitioned, her government will request the railways for 120 more Shramik Special trains in the next few days to bring back migrant labourers.

We won't officially declare night curfew because people are already under a lot of stress. We don't want to increase their sufferings.

But we will request people not to venture out of their homes between 7 pm and 7 am, or else police would take action, she said.

Containment zones will be divided into three zones-- affected zones, buffer zone and clean zone, she said.

The lockdown in West Bengal will continue till May 31. But there would be few more relaxations.

Hawkers markets would be allowed to reopen from May 27. The inter-district bus service will also start, she said.

