Amit Shah speaks to Mamata Banerjee and Naveen Patnaik, assures all help for super cyclone 'Amphan'

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday spoke to chief ministers of West Bengal and Odisha -- Mamata Banerjee and Naveen Patnaik respectively -- and assured them of all possible help to deal with the situation arising out of the super cyclone 'Amphan', officials said.

During the telephonic conversation with Banerjee, Shah took stock of the situation in West Bengal, where the cyclone is expected to make landfall on Wednesday. The home minister assured the chief minister of all possible help to deal with the situation arising due to the cyclone 'Amphan', a home ministry official said.

In his phone call with Patnaik, Shah reviewed the situation in Odisha and assured him of the necessary assistance from the central government to tide over the situation.

Cyclone "Amphan" developed into a super cyclone over the Bay of Bengal on Monday and has the potential to cause extensive damage in the coastal districts of West Bengal when it makes landfall, the government had said. This is the second super cyclone over the Bay of Bengal in two decades.

The cyclone is expected to make landfall on the West Bengal coast in the afternoon of May 20 between Digha in West Bengal and Hatia island in Bangladesh as an extremely severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds ranging up to 195 kmph.

The government said that it has the potential to cause extensive damage in the coastal districts of West Bengal. It added that Amphan will cause heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of West Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the home minister, on Monday had reviewed the situation arising from the cyclone and assured of all possible assistance from the central government.